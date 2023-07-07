Mumbai, July 7: Samsung is working on a new Galaxy S-series smartphone. It will follow the Galaxy S21 FE which was launched last year. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on the Geekbench listing with the model number SM-S711B. This listing offers a good look at the specs of the upcoming handset. It will be powered by a S5E9925 chip (Exynos 2200). Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications

As per recent listing and reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by a 4nm Octa-Core chipset (1 x 2.8Ghz ARM Cortex-X2 CPU + 3 x 2.52GHz ARM A710 CPU + 4 x 1.82GHz ARM A510 CPU), along with AMD-powered Xclipse 920 GPU and 8GB RAM.

The upcoming handset is likely to run Android 13 operating system. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will come equipped with a 50MP primary camera (up from 12MP in the predecessor). Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be launched in Q3, 2023. As of now, there is no information about the Indian price tag or launch date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).