Mumbai, December 24: Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 has listed several mid-range and premium smartphones at discounted rates ahead of Christmas 2024. Smartphones from various brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola are featured during the "Flipkart Mobile Big Saving Days Dec 2024." The Flipkart Big Saving started on December 20 and will end on December 25, 2024.

During this Flipkart sale event, customers who are interested in buying themselves a new device or planning to gift someone during Christmas 2024 can choose from devices that range from INR 30,000 to INR 1,00,000. From iPhone 15 to Samsung S23 and Realme GT 6, here are the smartphones you can buy during the Flipkart mobile sales. Amazon Christmas Offers: From Samsung M35 5G to Lava Blaze Duo 5G and Nothing Phone 2(a), Check Smartphone Available at Discounted Rates Ahead of Christmas 2024.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2024 Mobile Offers

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 with 128GB storage and Green colour is available at INR 57,999. The other coloured variants, including Pink, Black, and Yellow, are priced at INR 58,999. The iPhone 15 Plus price on Flipkart during Big Saving Days 2024 is INR 63,999 for the Pink, Black, and Green variants with 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23, 2023's flagship smartphone, was launched at INR 74,999, but now it is available on Flipkart in Lavender and Green for INR 37,999. Cream and Phantom Black variants are priced at INR 42,999.

Realme GT 6 5G

Realme GT 6 5G is available during Flipkart Big Savings Days 2024 at INR 35,398 (around INR 34,999 with offers applied). The device has a premium design and a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and a massive 5,500mAh battery. The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers this device at INR 33,999 for 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, and the 12GB+256GB variant is available at INR 35,999. iPhone 15 Flipkart Sale: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Discounted Price Ahead of Christmas 2024; Know Features, Specifications and Offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE brings Galaxy AI features to the mid-range segment. The smartphone is INR 29,999 and offers 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. It is available in attractive Graphite and Mint colour options.

