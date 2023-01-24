New Delhi, January 24 : The smartphone market is always brimming with plenty of new smartphones. However, the smartphone makers especially go on launch frenzies on holiday seasons and towards the beginning of a year. While January has seen a fair share of new smartphone launches, February is expected to witness more.

A whole lot of new smartphones are lined up for launch in the month of February from multiple smartphone makers. Here we look at some of the smartphones that are either confirmed or are most likely to land in February.

Best Smartphones Launching in February 2023 :

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

The much awaited and speculated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is confirmed to launch in February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises of three smartphones – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, all of which will launch together alongside other launches from the South Korean tech giant at the mega event. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get Customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla will get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and great cameras. The Galaxy S23 Plus will have a similar 6.6-inch display to that of the vanilla model, but will get more features. The range topping Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra variant will be loaded with features, it will be the most powerful of the lot, most stylish and also the most expensive in the lineup. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a new humongous 200MP sensor and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are also coming in February. The Xiaomi 13 would boast of a larger 120Hz AMOLED display and would get powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is same as that of the Pro model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro variant would boast of a triple 50MP rear sensors with expected 120W fast charging. The Xiaomi 13 series in China in December 2022, while the global launch is likely to take place at the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona in February. Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch imminent; Find launch and specifications details here.

OnePlus 11

While the OnePlus 11 flagship model has been unveiled in its home market China earlier this month, the company’s event on February 7 is likely to see the actual launch of the device. The OnePlus 11 5G is to boast of a 2K display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone would also offer a 50MP triple rear camera system.

Vivo X90 Series

The Vivo X90 series launched in its domestic market China in November 2022. This lineup comprises of three phones – the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and X90 Pro+. The global-spec Vivo X90 series is also most likely to get the same stunning quad rear camera setup from Zeiss optics along with 120W fast charging support. These premium smartphones would also feature in-house V2 image processing system.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has confirmed the launch of its new Neo 7 5G in India on February 17. The smartphone will be available on Amazon, while its landing page on the official iQOO India website is also live. This phone is expected to get a 120Hz AMOLED screen and get powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset. The new iQOO Neo 7 5G is also expected to offer OIS-enabled triple camera system. iQOO Neo 7 5G Smartphone Specs and Features Get Confirmed Prior To Launch, Find All Details Here.

Realme GT Neo 5

Realme is preparing to launch its GT Neo 5 smartphone in its home market China in February. This smartphone is likely to get a whopping 240W fast charging capacity. This superfast charging technology claims to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery pack in just around 9 minutes.

