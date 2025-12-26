Mumbai, December 26: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is a highly awaited smartphone model launching next year in India. The series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the Ultra model attracting the most attention due to its premium features, powerful performance, and advanced camera system.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is reportedly working on a built-in privacy feature for the screen to reduce viewing angles. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, ensuring flagship-level performance. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in China; Check Prices, Specifications, Features and Sale Date.

The smartphone may offer up to 16GB of RAM with storage options up to 1TB. It is expected to run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. The battery is likely to remain at 5,000mAh with support for 60W fast charging, while the series could also introduce Qi2 wireless charging for the first time in Samsung flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Details (Expected)

The camera system on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to include an upgraded 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The primary 200MP sensor, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom are expected to remain similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. MacBook Air M3 to iPhone 16 Pro: Full List of Apple Devices and Accessories Discontinued in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date and Price in India (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in 2026, rumoured to take place on February 25, 2025 in San Francisco. In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to start at around INR 1,34,900.

