Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Clamshell Phone Leaked Online: Report

New Galaxy Z Flip Leaked Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Seoul, Feb 3: An alleged video of Samsung's forthcoming foldable clamshell device, widely reported to be called the Galaxy Z Flip has surfaced online that gives a look into the phone. With reports suggesting that the South Korean giant's next folding phone is likely to be announced this month, famous leakster Ben Geskin has posted a short clip purportedly showing the phone said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, in action on Twitter. Galaxy Z Flip First Hands-On Video Gives Glimpse of Samsung’s Next Foldable Phone; Watch Video.

It's not clear where the video originated from, The Verge reported on Sunday.

The footage doesn't show a great deal more than what we've already seen in leaked photos and renders -- we still can't tell whether the phone is using a new form of "ultra-thin glass" from Samsung. Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Users Reportedly Facing Camera Issues After Software Update.

But if you've been wondering how the Z Flip might work out in practice, it may well be of interest. The phone does look like it might be quite a bit easier to slip into a pocket or handbag than pretty much anything else out there -- except maybe Motorola's similar upcoming Razr, the report added.