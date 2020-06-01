Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm May Cross Harihareshwar in Maharashtra and Daman Coast on Evening of June 3

High tidal wave at Marine Drive in Mumbai. | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, June 1: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Deputy Director General Anand Kumar Sharma on Monday said that depression in South West Arabian Sea going to become a cyclone in 24 hours. This cyclone has been named as Cyclone Nisarga and IMD predicts it to cross Harihareshwar in Maharashtra and Daman coast on the evening of June 3.

Briefing more about the Cyclone Nisarga's movement, Anand Kumar Sharma said, "The depression in the south west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone." Adding more, he said, "Till June 2 it will move in northerly direction then it will move towards north east direction & cross Harihareshwar (Maharashtra) & Daman coast on the evening of June 3." Nisarga Cyclone Could be The First Tropical Cyclone in 129 Years to Hit Maharashtra in June.

Here' what Anand Kumar Sharma said:

Earlier, IMD had issued red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, while issued orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for June 3. It had said that low-pressure area intensified into a depression on Monday morning and will intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night.

According to a Hindustan Times report, since 1891, no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall near Mumbai or along the Maharashtra coast during June. Which means that Nisarga Cyclone could be the first tropical cyclone in 129 years to hit Maharashtra in the month of June.

Meanwhile, IMD issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm, named 'Nisarga', in the Arabian Sea. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat. The intensity and impact of Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.