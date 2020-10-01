Harvest Moon graced many parts of the world tonight. The moon will appear full for about three days, from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning. The moon is called Harvest Moon because during this time of the year there is an abundance of bright moonlight. As the full moon shone in the night sky, people took to social media platforms with beautiful pictures of it. We bring to some amazing pictures of Harvest Moon 2020 as it shines mightly up above. The first full moon rose at 5:05 EDT, October 1. On Friday, it will rise at 2:34 AM also when it will be at its peak. Harvest Moon 2020 Date: Know Where and How to See The First Full Moon of October That Rises Thursday Night.

As a traditional aide to farmers, farmers would harvest their summer-grown crops in this light. Hence, it’s called the Harvest Moon! On average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day. However, a full moon happens close to the autumn equinox, the moon rises closer to the time of sunset. For mid-temperate latitudes, it rises only about 25 to 30 minutes later daily for several days before and after the full Harvest Moon.

The moon has imperfections but it’s still beautiful and pleasure to watch. It has beauty and elegance without reason. Full moon blessings of happiness, peace,love, health and wealth #Autumnmoon #FullMoon #HarvestMoon pic.twitter.com/xsntAe0g7F — nationfirst🇮🇳 (@explorediary) October 1, 2020

Eyes to the skies: it's Harvest Moon time! Native American folklore tells us that the October moon is so-named because it rises soon after sunset, allowing farmers to harvest their crops. The full moon peaks at 10pm(ish!).#folklorethursday #October1st #Halloween #HarvestMoon pic.twitter.com/3UKPHh1nUS — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) October 1, 2020

A colorful #FullMoon early this morning. Officially, it is a #HarvestMoon. The view from Seattle shot by @King5unit9 with some explanation from @rtmarriott pic.twitter.com/IP5Tef1bfH — Mike Blakey (@BlakeyMoosejaw) October 1, 2020

Many think that the Harvest Moon remains in the night sky longer than any of the other full moons, but that is not so. What separates this month's different fro the rest is that it helps farmers work in the farms till late in the night. The Harvest Moon is an old European name with the Oxford English Dictionary mentioning it in 1706. Most years the Harvest Moon falls in September, this is one of the rarest of times when it occurred in October.

