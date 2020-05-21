International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 Date & Significance: Know the Different Types and Importance of Biological Diversity

Biological Diversity (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

International Day for Biological Diversity 2020: What is biological diversity, is what you would be thinking right now. To begin with, any form of life, i.e. plants, animals, birds, or any other species, that we see on planet earth constitutes the meaning of biological diversity. The second question that would pop-up is, is it too important? Well, yes, and very much. There’s a lot know and find out when it comes to biological diversity, also known as biodiversity. If you are looking for more information on International Day for Biological Diversity 2020, its meaning, types and conservation methods, then you have arrived at the perfect spot, and need not look any further.

What is the meaning of biological diversity?

As mentioned, biological diversity constitutes everything that is a living organism on the planet. From plants to animals, crops, fungi, birds, to microbial organisms, every species comes under the roof of biological diversity. You would be surprised to know, humans interact, use, or come in contact with over 40,000 species daily. Endangered Species Condom Packages by Center for Biological Diversity Are Creatively Spreading Message on Saving Wildlife (See Pictures)

What are the types of biological diversity?

There are 3 types of bio-diversities, i.e. Genetic diversity, Species diversity, and Ecological Diversity.

Genetic diversity:

It refers to the variations among the different genetic structures of the organisms. Every species has a different genetic resource and connection altogether. They have a varied genetic constitution which makes them stand distinct with their contemporaries. For example; humans are a species, but look different. Similarly, we get different types of wheat, rice, dal, etc.

Species diversity:

It refers to the kind of species that exist in a particular habitat or a region. It is said to be the most basic level of measure of biological diversity. It is said that there are over 7-10 million species that exist; however, only 1.50 to 2 million species have been recognised so far. For example; coral reefs, tropical regions, rainforests etc. have a different set of species altogether.

Ecological diversity:

An ecological diversity refers to when plants, animals, and/or other living species and non-living organisms co-exist with each other. It consists of species that are interconnected with each other in some way or can say, in a flow of food, matter, nutrient, or energy. However, Sun is the ultimate source of energy for every type of ecosystem that exists. 60 Percent of Earth's Wildlife Has Been Lost, We Are the 'Last Generation' That Can Save Nature, Says WWF.

What are the conservation methods of biological diversity?

The conservation methods of biological diversity can be broadly categorised in two parts, i.e. In-situ conservation and Ex-situ conservation. In the in-situ conservation method, the species are conserved in their natural habitat/region. In this type, natural habitats and the entire ecosystem is maintained and looked after. For eg: sanctuaries, bio-reserves, national parks, etc.

In the ex-situ conservation method, the species are conserved in an artificial (modified similarly as their natural habitat) environment where breeding, growth, nurturing, and maintenance among other steps are considered to be very crucial. Places like zoos, artificial gardens, gene banks, animal nurseries can be said to be good examples of ex-situ conservation.

What is the importance of biological diversity?

Biological diversity, at first, seems to be very irrelevant. However, when studies, learns and finds out more about biodiversity, they realise how important it is for the life on planet earth to sustain. It is not only about different types of biodiversity exist, but what is important is that how do they co-exist with each other in the same/different habitat.