Sriharikota, August 12: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday launched India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. However, minutes after its launch, the GSLV-F10 satellite encountered problems in its cryogenic engine--the third and last engine of the Indian rocket. GSLV-F10 is India's first Geo-Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1). The GISAT-1 Earth observation satellite (EOS) was launched by ISRO at 05:43 am on Thursday as a part of the GSLV-F10 EOS-03 mission.

At 5:45 am, the 51.70 metre tall, 416 ton GSLV-F10 rocket began its ascent towards space from the second launch pad at the SDSC. About seven minutes into its launch, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) encountered problems. It could not send details to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ground centre at the spaceport in Sriharikota. ISRO Successfully Conducts 3rd Vikas Engine Long-Duration Hot Test for Gaganyaan Program.

Here are the tweets by ISRO:

GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended. — ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2021

Taking to Twiter, ISRO informed that the mission couldn't be accomplished as intended. "GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of the first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended", the tweet read. Geo-Imaging Satellite ‘EOS-03’ To Launch in Third Quarter of 2021, Will Help in Near-Real Time Monitoring of Natural Disasters Like Floods and Cyclones, Says Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

About GSLV

The GSLV is a three-stage/engine rocket, with the first stage's core fired with solid fuel and the four strap-on motors by liquid fuel. The second is liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), GISAT-1/EOS-03 had a life span of 10 years. It would be the country's first eye in the sky or earth observation satellite to be placed in geostationary orbit, it had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).