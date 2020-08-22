Moscow, August 22: Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner spotted five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on August 19 over the Earth's southern hemisphere. Ivan Vagner also filmed the bright lights on Earth's horizon. The Russian cosmonaut dubbed these bright lights as "space guests". He posted a one-minute long video on his Twitter handle.

The rare event was filmed with an incredible backdrop in the form of the "Aurora Australis". Vagner tweeted, "Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia's longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora."

In the follow-up tweet, the Russian cosmonaut asked people to look closely at the nine to 12 second-mark in the video to spot UFOs. He said, "At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…? P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec."

Vagner informed about the incident to Roscosmos management, Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash), and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Roscosmos told the Russian news agency TASS that the scientists were studying the video. However, NASA has not commented over the entire incident. In the past also, Vagner had captured amazing views of Earth from above as seen from the International Space Station.

