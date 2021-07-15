New Delhi, July 15: A recent study by NASA says that the coastline cities in the US will witness 'dramatic increases in flood number' starting mid- 2030s owing to the 'wobble' in the moon's orbit and the rising sea level - resultant of climate crisis. The study has been undertaken by NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii. A wobble is a movement from side to side in a way that is not steady. A wobble in the Moon's orbit, which was first reported in 1728, takes 18.6 years to complete. The gravitational pull of the moon which causes the tides on Earth will be, however, effected by the wobble in its orbit. ‘Fleet Of 10 UFOs’ Spotted Hovering Near International Space Station During NASA Livestream? Conspiracy Theorist Explains (Watch Video).

the study further added that depending upon the positions of Earth, Sun and Moon, the floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting a month or longer. Sometimes, the moon's gravitational pull accompanied with ocean's response can lead to flooding every day or two in the coming decade. “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Successfully Completes Its Most Challenging Flight Yet on Red Planet.

During the 18.6 years of Moon's wobble cycle, there is a phase of suppressed tides on Earth while the another phase is of amplified tides. According to the study when the Moon enters the amplification phase next time, in mid-2030s, owing to the increased sea level and amplified lunar cycle the flooding in the coastline areas will increase manifolds.

Ben Hamlington , co-author of the paper, said that the study will be helpful in urban planning. "Understanding that all your events are clustered in a particular month, or you might have more severe flooding in the second half of a year than the first – that’s useful information," he said.

