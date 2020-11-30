Today, November 30 marks the last lunar eclipse activity of this year. It is a penumbral lunar eclipse, which falls on Kartik Purnima. But if you are a keen enthusiast about moon phases and the eclipses then you will have to watch it online in India. This celestial eclipse will not be visible in the country because the moon is over the horizon at the time of its eclipse phase. But here we have got you how you can watch it free online. We bring you Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming details and video in here. If you are keenly interested in watching all celestial events, then don't worry as you can watch November Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming online. Scroll on to know more. Beaver Moon Eclipse 2020 on Kartik Purnima: Full Moon & Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Grace the Sky Tonight! Here’s What You Should Know.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth, which is called as penumbra. On this day, the moon appears a little darker because of it being covered in the shadow. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be clearly visible from many parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. In India, the celestial event will start at 1:04 PM and end at 5:22 PM, November 30. The peak point of this lunar eclipse will be at 3:13 PM. But since its position at the horizon, we won't be able to see it with our naked eyes, although online streaming are a good option to watch this celestial activity.

How to Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse of November Online?

There are several channels and networks which follow these celestial events and do a live streaming for the general audience. Time and Date will be hosting a live streaming of November Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Watch Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming Here:

People in India will have to rely on live streaming to catch the last of lunar eclipse of this year. Meanwhile, you can always enjoy the full moon of November which is called the Beaver Moon. And the last celestial event of 2020 will be the solar eclipse, which is scheduled to take place on December 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).