The year of 2020 is almost nearing an end as we are half-past the second last month of the year. And with the end of November we will also see the last lunar eclipse of this year. This year we have seen numerous celestial events, beautiful full moon sightings, meteor showers and now on November 29-30 some parts of the world will see the last lunar eclipse of 2020. It is not a total but a penumbral lunar eclipse. Ahead of this celestial occurrence, let us know more details about the dates, where to see and understand what is penumbral eclipse? 7 Planets to Be Visible in Night Sky of November 2020! Here's How to Watch Mars, Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus This Month.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse November 2020 Dates and Timing

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur on November 30 at 07:32 UTC (13:02 PM IST). The maximum time of eclipse will be at 09:42 UTC (15:12 PM). The eclipse phase ends at 11:53 UTC (17:23 PM IST).

Where Can Penumbral Lunar Eclipse November 2020 Be Seen?

This lunar eclipse will be clearly visible for those living in North and South America, Australia, and some parts of Asia. In India, only some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal will be able to see it. Major cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore won't get to witness it. India witnessed a beautiful penumbral lunar eclipse on July 5, this year.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. So the earth blocks some of the sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the Moon moves through the outer part of Earth's shadow called the penumbra. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon appears a little dark and it is not even noticeable like the other eclipse phases- partial or total. About 82% of the Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse.

