New Delhi, July 12: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently on board the International Space Station, is expected to begin his journey back to Earth on July 14, and reach on July 15, confirmed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Shukla, along with three other crew members Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, and Tibor Kapu will undock inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from the Harmony module’s space-facing port for a return to Earth. “Following a series of orbital maneuvers after undocking, Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splashdown near the coast of California, US on July 15, 2025 at 15:00hrs (IST),” ISRO said in a statement. Shubhanshu Shukla Return: Indian Astronaut, Onboard ISS, Expected To Begin Journey Back to Earth on July 14, Says Axiom Space.

"Gaganyatri Shubhanshu is in good health condition and in high spirit," the statement added. IAF Group Captain Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the ISS. He became the first Indian to visit the ISS and the second Indian astronaut after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984.

On the orbital post, Shukla carried out several experiments in microgravity, developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and NASA. These included experiments to decode muscle loss, developing a brain-computer interface, and sprouting green gram and fenugreek seeds in space, among others.

“Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla is actively advancing a suite of seven microgravity experiments as part of India’s participation in the Axiom-04 space mission. Amongst these four experiments have been successfully completed, and three are nearing completion,” ISRO said.

The four completed experiments include Indian strain of Tardigrades involving survival, revival, reproduction and transcriptome; Myogenesis studying the impact of space environment on human muscle cells; sprouting of methi and moong seeds with relevance to crew nutrition; Cyanobacteria experiment studying the growth of two varieties with relevance to life support systems.

The experiments represent a significant leap in space science and technology, contributing critical knowledge to support Gaganyaan, Bhartiya Antariksha Station, and future planetary missions. ISRO noted that the completed microgravity experiments are being readied for their journey back to earth for further analysis.

“Three experiments that are nearing completion include studying microalgae, crop seeds, and voyager display,” the national space agency said. Meanwhile, NASA in a blog post informed that the Ax-4 crew will on Saturday finalise “science experiments including an electrical muscle stimulation study, testing suit fabrics that promote thermal comfort while exercising, and filming crew activities for a behavioural health study. On Sunday, they will begin packing science gear filled with research samples and loading personal items and other cargo inside Dragon for retrieval on Earth”. ISRO Successfully Conducts 2 Hot Tests of Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System To Validate Test Article Configuration.

After landing, Shukla, along with other crew members will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about seven days) under supervision of Flight Surgeons to adapt back to Earth’s gravity. “ISRO’s flight surgeons are continuously monitoring and ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyatri through participation in private medical/psychological conferences,” the space agency said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).