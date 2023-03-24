Bulandshahr, March 24 : Six students from Grade 11 in VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr, participated in the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) which is a global event to identify asteroids. Massive Asteroid To Fly Past Earth Closer Than Moon This Saturday.

From the overall 1000 detections, VidyaGyan students were able to identify 17 preliminary asteroid detections of which three have been provisionally recognised by NASA and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). Scientists Slam LEO Satellites for Causing Light Pollution and Hindering Astronomers’ Work.

NASA will further observe the detected asteroids for the next six months. According to an official release issued here on Friday, the names of the students are Mayank Kumar, Sumit Kishorewani, Aditya Rajput, Arpita Baliyan, Vijay Pratapsingh, Ansh Kumar Singh.

The students' contributions have been identified as valuable additions to the global understanding of asteroids and have been acknowledged by NASA. Participants from 17 countries, including the US, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, Mexico, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and more, as well as several research institutes, attended the event.

