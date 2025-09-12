Mumbai, September 12: Observers in India and across the globe are eagerly awaiting the Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) of September 21. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a partial solar eclipse will take place at the moon's descending node of orbit on Sunday, September 21. Notably, the solar eclipse of September 21 is the last eclipse of 2025. This comes a few weeks after the blood moon lunar eclipse, which occurred on September 7.

What Is a Solar Eclipse? Know About Partial Surya Grahan

While the skies are getting ready for the celestial event of September 21, it's important to know what a solar eclipse is and whether it will be visible in India or not. A solar eclipse, also called surya grahan, is a celestial event which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the sun for people on Earth. The September 21 Solar eclipse will be a partial one. Simply put, the partial solar eclipse will see the moon covering part of the sun's disk, unlike a total solar eclipse, in which the moon completely covers the sun. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Thousand Gathers in Different Cities Under Skies to Witness Chandra Grahan (Watch Videos).

During the partial solar eclipse of September 21, the moon will cover a part of the sun, thereby leaving a bright crescent of sunlight which can still be seen on Earth. It is worth noting that the upcoming celestial event will be a deep partial eclipse, which will see the moon blocking the sun upto 72 per cent in a few areas. NASA said that the partial solar eclipse on September 21 will primarily be visible in the Southern Hemisphere - Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Will Surya Grahan Be Visible in India? What Are the Timings of the Solar Eclipse?

According to EarthSky, the partial eclipse of September 21 will begin at sunrise at 17:29 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated)and will remain visible through 21:53 UTC when the shadow will leave the Earth. "The maximum eclipse is at 19:41 UTC when 85 per cent of the sun will be hidden behind the moon," it added. That said, many are wondering whether the September 21 solar eclipse will be visible in India. The answer is no. Did Life Exist on Mars? NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Potential Biosignatures in ‘Cheyava Falls’ Rock Sample Found on Red Planet.

As per theskylive.com, the Surya Grahan will not be visible from New Delhi. Although the solar eclipse won't be witnessed in India, the event coincides with the last day of the 16-lunar-day period in the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh, which is dedicated to honouring ancestors by making food offerings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NASA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).