On July 20, 2021, the Inner Mongolia Rare-Earth Industry online show, sponsored by the Department of Commerce of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will kick off, which will set the stage for rare-earth industry enterprises to integrate image display, brand promotion, mutual exchange, and business negotiation, and will jointly grasp the future growth of the rare-earth industry. This show is a strategic partner of CWIEME Berlin, whose exhibitors of this year have participated in CWIEME Berlin many times.

With reserves of rear-earth as high as 44 million tons in 2019, China is the country with the most rare-earth reserves in the world, accounting for about 38% of the global total. At present, the global rare-earth market is dominated by China.

The indispensable rare-earth industry chain has a wide range of applications, which is an important element to improve product mix, increase scientific and technological content and advance the industry’s technological progress. In addition to metallurgical machinery, glass-ceramic, nickel-metal hydride battery, and other traditional industries, in recent years, the rapid development of new energy, new materials, and other strategic emerging fields, such as electric vehicles, wind power, permanent magnet motors, will usher in explosive growth in demand.

The Bayan Obo Mining District in Baotou City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has the world's largest rare-earth reserves, exceeding 80% of the country’s reserves. The unique resource advantage gives the rare-earth enterprises in this area an absolute cost advantage. As an important producing area of rare-earth products, the rare-earth industry in Inner Mongolia is concentrated, and consequently, the enterprises there have a scale effect. At this time, it is a good opportunity for China's rare-earth enterprises in Inner Mongolia to expand the depth and breadth of international production capacity cooperation by focusing on the European market.

The show is also supported by the Economic and Commercial Departments of Chinese Embassies in Western Europe, the Bureau of Commerce of various league cities in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the German Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers, the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the German Industry 4.0 Alliance, the Deutsch-Chinesische Wirtschaftsvereinigung, the Dutch Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and other units. Through the cooperation with overseas business associations, the main organizers will use various marketing channels to find quality suppliers for international customers. At that time, various supporting activities, such as the opening ceremony live broadcast, online supply, and demand matchmaking meeting, quality enterprise video live broadcast, will provide enterprises with full opportunities to show and communicate. Enterprises from all over the world are warmly welcomed.

Opening: July 20, 2021

Matchmaking: July 20, 2021 - July 23, 2022

Display period: July 20, 2021 - July 23, 2022

· Exhibit: rare-earth metals, alloys, and target wire powders, sintered rubidium iron-boron magnets, rare-earth magnesium alloys, rare-earth additives, rare-earth functional materials, high purity rare-earth reagents, rare-earth catalytic materials.