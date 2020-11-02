The Washington State Agriculture Department has successfully worked to eliminate the problem of the murder hornets step by step. The Giant Asian Hornets which prove a threat to the bee population have been a cause of concern since their first sighting in US in May this year. Last month, the WSDA and its team of entomologists with experts managed to successfully destroy the first murder hornet nest which was in a tree on a private property. After capturing about a 100 of these dangerous stinging insects, two queen bees were said to have made an escape. But authorities took down the entire tree to look for more of these hornets and have managed to capture two murder hornet queens alive. A video of these queens isolated and captured in vials has been shared by the authorities in an update on their Facebook page.

On October 25, authorities vacuumed out the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States. The Agriculture Department had spent weeks searching and tracking a nest of these bee-killing insects whose sting have taken human lives. The nest found in the city of Blaine near the Canadian border is about the size of a basketball and contained an estimated 100 to 200 hornets. It was said that the tracker on two giant queens had come loose thus they were thought to have escaped. But authorities returned to the site a couple of days later successfully cut down and removed the tree. They then wrapped it in plastic, sawed the middle, pumped in more carbon dioxide to kill the remaining ones inside before splitting it open. Scientists reported finding both the queens, one of which is likely to be a virgin, while another an old one that might have started the nest. Murder Hornet Eaten by Praying Mantis in Viral Video! Twitterati Churn Out Hilarious Memes and Jokes As Old Clip of Bug Eating Asian Giant Hornet Resurfaces Online.

Check Video of The Murder Hornet Queens Captured Alive:

Here's The Entire Video of Their Capture:

Scientists capture 2 'murder hornet' queens alive in Washington State pic.twitter.com/FzzkCi9BZK — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 1, 2020

These queen bees play a great role in forming a nest of the colony so finding and capturing them is a very important aspect of this nest destruction. Scientists have said they will continue to analyze the other contents and the live insects that have been caught by them. The traps to find more of these nests will be kept on till Thanksgiving to find more active murder hornets in the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).