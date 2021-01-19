New Delhi: Homegrown brand Shinco TV on Monday unveiled a new smart TV with in-built Alexa that will be available on Amazon from January 19. The range has been launched in two models -- SO32SF 32-inch (80cm) HD Ready and SO43AS 43-inch (109cm) -- that will be available on Amazon at Rs 11,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively, during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, the company said in a statement. The regular price of the TV's are Rs 12,999 and Rs 21,999, it added. CES 2021: TCL Unveils Mini LED, QLED, 4K HDR TVs; Google TVs to Be Announced This Year.

"We hope that Shinco's Smart TV range sets new records and keeps the bar high. We are sure the customers are going to love our new range," said Arjun Bajaaj, CEO, Shinco India.

The smart TV comes with complete Amazon Alexa integration that allows users to speak to the TV and enabled Alexa smart home devices. Users can interact with Alexa on the TV by saying commands such as 'Search latest bollywood trailers' or "remind me to workout in 20 minutes" and let the pop up on the TV screen notify them.

Furthermore, users can control the Shinco TV hands-free by connecting it to an Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo Smart speakers, or the Alexa app. Users can also control Alexa enabled Smart Home devices such as smart AC's, CCTV, smart fans etc. The TV also supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. All Bluetooth wireless audio devices can be connected with the Shinco Smart TV.

