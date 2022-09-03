Singapore/New Delhi, Sep 3: E-commerce giant Sea has slashed more jobs in its gaming division Garena as well as at its research and development arm amid deep revenue losses.

According to a report in The Straits Times, this is the second time Sea has trimmed its workforce in the Garena gaming division as the company aims to reduce losses.

Sea's e-commerce platform Shopee has also revoked a number of job offers for positions at its headquarters in Singapore.

One of the prospective employees who was headed to Singapore on August 28 to join Shopee received a call that his job offer has been rescinded.

Another employee was informed shortly that his job offer remained no more as he landed in Singapore, along with his wife and dog, and was at the immigration, according to reports.