Forbes named Sleek to the third annual AI 50 List, honoring the 50 most compelling artificial intelligence companies creating value by making humans more efficient. Sleek brings dynamically priced priority lanes at any venue, saving patrons hours of time.

Lines are a universally terrible experience -- businesses suffer for their own popularity as customers get scared away or angered by the long waits. Waiting in lines is an incredible anachronism and the process of physically lining up in front of another person probably hasn't changed since 15th century man! Sleek brings modern technology to the queue and quickly turns it from a lose lose to a rare win win experience for both businesses and consumers. Businesses are able to turn their lines into additional revenue and consumers have the freedom to decide what the value of their specific time is.

“Artificial intelligence is usually associated with enterprise companies; one doesn’t think of applying the “AI” moniker to consumer companies but every day we are surrounded by AI use cases that are transforming our lives. To distinguish oneself as a promising consumer AI company, a delightful product experience must be paired with highly sophisticated technologies, almost invisible to the naked eye” - says CEO, Spandana Nakka.

Sleek is an AI first company in nearly every sense of the word. Sleek calculates wait times by fusing data from existing onsite hardware - security cameras, Wi-Fi, smart devices nearby to arrive at accurate wait times without deploying additional hardware. The company’s technology supplies wait times that play a crucial role in enhancing user experience during covid, where understanding on-premise wait times is a must have. In fractions of a second, Sleek determines exactly how much to charge a user, if they'd like a reduced wait time based on millions of potential variables as diverse as the weather and the density of people nearby.

Forbes partnered with venture firms Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital to create the third annual AI 50, a list of private, promising North American companies that are using artificial intelligence in ways that are fundamental to their operations. To be considered, businesses must be privately-held and utilizing machine learning (where systems learn from data to improve on tasks), natural language processing (which enables programs to "understand" written or spoken language) or computer vision (which relates to how machines "see").

To create the list, Forbes evaluated hundreds of submissions from the U.S. and Canada. An algorithm identified the top 100 companies with the highest quantitative scores. A panel of expert AI judges then reviewed the finalists to hand-pick the 50 most compelling companies.

Sleek is backed by Tier-1 investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, BAM & started by a team of ex Google & Stanford Engineers, also Forbes 30u30 honorees.