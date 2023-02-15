San Francisco, February 15: US-based software company Sprinklr has laid off about 4 per cent of its global workforce -- or more than 100 employees -- amid the ongoing economic slowdown.

The company started the layoff drive last week and is cutting its workforce in India, the US and other regions, reports TechCrunch, citing sources. Dell Layoffs: Dell Technologies To Sack Nearly 7,000 Workers Globally in Latest Tech Job Cuts.

"While these decisions are extremely hard to make, it is the right decision for our long-term success as we shift from a capacity-driven to productivity-driven business model," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"Our first priority is to support our employees with the greatest care and respect, show appreciation for their contributions to Sprinklr, and to assist them in their transition. We then will realign with a focus on making it easier to sell, and to deliver profitable growth to the business," the spokesperson added.

Moreover, the report said that the US-based firm notified the initial batch of its affected employees on February 7. Sprinklr did not disclose the exact number of employees being laid off due to the decision, the report added. According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, the firm had 3,245 employees as of January 31, 2022. Tech Layoffs: Over 17,400 Employees Got Fired in February Globally to Date Amid Global Macroeconomic Conditions.

Of the total headcount at the time, 933 were based in the US, and 2,312 were based internationally, including 1,580 in India, according to the report. Meanwhile, US-based cloud communications company Twilio has announced to lay off about 17 per cent of its global workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

