Steve Jobs 65th Birth Anniversary: 5 Inspiring Quotes by the Apple CEO on His Birthday That Will Motivate You

Steven Jobs was an American businessman and a very popular entrepreneurs and inventors of his time. Jobs, the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and co-founder of Apple Inc., was born on February 24, 1955 in San Francisco, California. Soon after his birth, he was put up for adoption. In 1976, Steve founded Apple together with his friend Steve Wozniak. Together, they created their first computer, the Apple I, in Job’s parents’ garage. This was followed by the Apple II, which sold 2 million units worldwide, making the duo famous.

However, in 1985, destiny had its own plans and Jobs was fired from his own company after a long power struggle John Sculley, who Jobs had hired as a more experienced CEO than him, for Apple. It was after 12 years that Apple bought NeXT and Jobs returned to Apple as the head of the company. On his birth anniversary, LatestLY brings to you, few of his famous quotes.

Quote Reads: “You have to believe that the dots will somehow connect in your future”- Steve Jobs

Quote Reads: “Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice”- Steve Jobs

Quote Reads: “Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary"- Steve Jobs

Quote Reads: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life"- Steve Jobs

Quote Reads: “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith”- Steve Jobs

In the year 2003, Jobs was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer and spent the following years fighting against the disease. He died October 5, 2011 at his home in Palo Alto, at the age of fifty-six.