As the world continues to search for new and innovative solutions to help conserve and improve the health of the environment, solar energy has been a popular solution for many homeowners. But if you’re a homeowner in Idaho, you might be familiar with the struggle of finding a company that offers high-quality solar panels, installation and service for years to come. Tyler Grange’s Idahome Solar is changing that with a business model that is unique and different from any other solar company available to Idaho homeowners.

Up until recently, most Idahoans that purchased and installed solar panels on their homes discovered how little support and resources there is in the state of Idaho. Despite an influx of new solar clientele in the state, many residents experienced an absence of support for their newly installed solar systems. After discovering the industry of solar in 2015, Grange took it upon himself to reinvent the model for selling and purchasing solar panels in the state of Idaho. With Idahome Solar, Grange offers top tier solar panels to residents, thorough installation as well as support for the years ahead. In it for the long haul, Grange established Idahome Solar in 2018 with integrity and mastery as some of the company’s core values.

But what makes Idahome so unique to other solar companies is in how they require no down payment. Instead, clientele pay only a fixed monthly payment, similar to that of a car note. So not only do Idahome clientele have the ability to purchase solar panels without making a down payment, but monthly payments remain the same without fear of fluctuating, like an electricity bill would.

“With a utility bill, the price goes up and down depending on usage,” Grange says. “But with solar, instead you’re not paying for consumption, you’re paying for your solar panel equipment. At Idahome Solar, we’re flipping someone’s liability into an asset.”

Facilitating access and resources to those interested in environmentally friendly solutions, Idahome provides sustainable energy at an affordable opportunity.