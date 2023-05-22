New Delhi, May 22 : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud, with launching 'TCS Generative AI' which leverages Google Cloud's generative AI services to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions.

This new offering is powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI tools -- Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder and Model Garden, and TCS' own solutions. TCS has developed a large portfolio of AI-powered solutions and intellectual property in the areas of AIOps, Algo Retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics. iQOO Z7s Launched in India With Snapdragon 695, 64MP Main and 44W Charging Capability; Here’s Price and All Key Details.

The company said it is currently working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts.

"Our launch partnership with Google Cloud on generative AI enables us to rapidly create value for our customers. TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers," said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. Samsung Galaxy A14 Launched in India With 50MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery; Check Price and Specs Details Inside.

These collaborative exercises will utilise TCS 'Pace Ports', the company's co-innovation hubs located in New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, where clients can also engage with academic researchers and start-up partners from TCS' extended innovation ecosystem.

TCS has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud. In addition, TCS has over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year.

"TCS and Google Cloud will help address industry-specific challenges and opportunities with generative AI capabilities and solutions, with a focus on addressing real-world use cases and adding business value," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems and Channels, Google Cloud.

