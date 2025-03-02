New Delhi, March 2: Microsoft is shutting down Skype in May and replacing it with the free version of Microsoft Teams for its users. The shutdown will take place on May 5, 2025, marking the end of Skype. Existing Skype users will have the option to log in to the Microsoft Teams app, where they can access their message history, group chats, and contacts automatically without the need to create a new account. Alternatively, users can choose to export their data if they prefer not to transition to Teams.

Microsoft has developed a tool that will allow users to view their existing Skype chat history for those who don’t want to move to Teams. As per a report of The Verge, Jeff Teper, President of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms, stated that Skype users will have control over their options. They can choose to migrate their conversation history and contacts to Microsoft Teams if they wish, or they can opt to export their data. Skype Shutting Down: Microsoft Will Reportedly Shut Down Its Chat and Video Conference Platform in May 2025.

Skype To Shut Down in May 2025

Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available. Over the coming days you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype pic.twitter.com/EZ2wJLOQ1a — Skype (@Skype) February 28, 2025

How To Transfer Your Chats From Skype to Microsoft Teams

First, you need to download the Microsoft Teams app. Go to the Microsoft Teams website and choose the version that works for your device, whether it is Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS. Once downloaded, open the file and follow the instructions to install it. The installation process should take a few minutes.

Open the Teams app on your device and select the "Sign in" option. You will need to enter the same username and password that you use for Skype. If your Skype account is connected to a Microsoft account, Teams will automatically identify it for you. In case you have forgotten your password, click on the "Forgot Password" link and follow the instructions provided to reset it. The process will help you regain access to your account. Flipkart Shuts Down ANS Commerce 3 Years After Acquisition, Lays Off Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts.

After you have successfully logged in, Teams will automatically start syncing your Skype chats and contacts. To view your previous conversations, go to the Chat section of the app, where you should find all your old messages. If you notice that some chats are missing, you can use the search bar to look for specific contacts or messages. If your chats don’t show up, check after a few minutes. You are now ready to begin using Teams. You can send messages and make voice calls and video calls as you did with Skype.

