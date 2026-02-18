Mumbai, February 18: Vivo is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the V70 series, scheduled for debut tomorrow. While the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite are the primary focuses of the event, a leaked promotional poster has revealed a third, more affordable model dubbed the Vivo V70 FE. This new variant appears designed to offer high-end specifications at a lower price point compared to its premium siblings.

The leaked information suggests that the V70 FE will follow a similar market strategy to last year's V60e. Unlike the V70 and V70 Elite, which feature a square camera island, the V70 FE reportedly adopts a vertical camera arrangement with a ring light positioned below the sensors. The device is expected to arrive in three colour options: Purple, Blue, and Silver. Vivo V70, V70 Elite India Launch Confirmed for February 19; Check Expected Specifications, Price.

Vivo V70 FE Photography and Display Specifications

According to the leaked poster, the Vivo V70 FE will feature a 200MP primary camera, maintaining the brand's focus on mobile photography. This high-resolution sensor is tipped to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The emphasis on imaging suggests that Vivo aims to provide professional-grade photography tools even in its more budget-friendly Fan Edition model.

For multimedia consumption, the smartphone is expected to house a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The screen will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth transitions for gaming and video playback. These specifications indicate a competitive edge in the mid-range segment, where large, high-resolution displays have become a key selling point for Indian consumers.

Vivo V70 FE Battery Performance and Technical Internals

A standout feature of the Vivo V70 FE is its reported 7,000mAh battery, paired with 90W fast charging support. This significant battery capacity would place the device among the top performers for endurance in its category. Internally, the handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset and will likely run on the latest OriginOS 6, which includes various AI-driven enhancements and a refined user interface. Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Smartphones Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Leaked Specifications and Features,

Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior dust and water resistance. While the official India launch date for the FE variant has not been confirmed alongside tomorrow’s V70 and V70 Elite event, the appearance of promotional materials suggests an announcement could be imminent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

