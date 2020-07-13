New Delhi, July 13: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched SPARK 5 Pro smartphone with a 6.6-inch display and a total of five cameras at Rs 10,499. The HD + dot-in display of the phone offers 90.2 per cent screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio designed to add a new spark to movie watching and gaming experience. The quad rear camera (16MP+2+2+AI lens) on SPARK 5 Pro boasts of a 16MP primary AI camera with F1.8 apertures, 2MP with 120-degree ultra-wide lens and macro lens for capturing wide frames and 4cm extreme close up shot, and a 2MP depth lens. Tecno Spark 5 Pro Smartphone With Quad Cameras Launching Today in India; Online Sale at 12PM IST Via Amazon.

Additionally, it allows users to enjoy the AR mode on both front and rear cameras to enhance the fun aspect of photography. For selfie lovers, the front sports a 8MP AI dot-in selfie camera with dual front flash. Further, the device comes with an AI beauty mode designed to help users click real and clearer selfies. Night or low light photos are designed to appear brighter with F1.8 large aperture and quad flash in rear camera and dual flash in selfie camera.

Get ready to have 5 times more fun with TECNO #Spark5pro that comes with 16MP AI Quad Rear camera, 8MP AI front camera, and many more amazing features. Sale is now live on #Amazon! Available only at INR 10,499. Buy now https://t.co/PMwbpkUOnM #BestBatterySmartphone #funtastic5pro pic.twitter.com/6djOCAtymr — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) July 13, 2020

Once fully charged, the large capacity battery 5000mAh battery on TECNO SPARK 5 Pro will run for the whole day and one can watch 17 hours of videos, enjoy 115 hours of music, play games for 13 hours, browse the web for 18 hours, call for 31 hours, standby time 480 hours, the company claimed. The phone comes with other AI features like AI power saving, safe charge which automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

The SPARK 5 Pro is available in three colour variants - seabed blue, spark orange and ice jadeite. Backed by a powerful A25 Octa-Core processor, face unlock and smart fingerprint scanner, the phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with Android 10 version out of the box. TECNO SPARK 5 Pro is available for purchase across retail stores pan-India.

