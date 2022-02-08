There's a lot that makes Diverse stand out from other NFT projects, read on to know. The cryptocurrency space has shown phenomenal growth over the years, paving the way to form NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens) which were unheard of a few years back. But now, it has come to the forefront and many projects have found themselves in the middle of the crypto space, which has drawn a lot of attention of users worldwide.

There have been a number of NFT projects being introduced in recent times, but one that has caught our attention is 'Diverse', which is a one of its kind NFT project recently introduced, the minting of which will start shortly. So, what makes this NFT project unique and different from others? First of all it has already created a strong buzz around it, well before its official launch which is certainly a positive sign, and secondly it is different as it consists of 5000 crafted lifelike art pieces which promotes diversity, equality and inclusion. The project includes 5 male and females figures with unique ethnicities.

The idea behind the project was to celebrate the beauty of diversity, and the makers feel that they will most certainly reach their goals with 'Diverse'. The official dates are yet to be announced but the first 20% will be channelled towards the community as the team strongly believes that the community plays a big role in the success of any project, hence they would be given preference on priority.

The aim is to create a strong community and ensure the investments and mints are successful. The official launch will be on hold till the time a strong community is created, informs one of the team members from 'Diverse'. There a host of other attractions which will be unveiled on time like the launch of their exclusive merchandise only for 'Diverse' members created by the top of the line fashion designers.

There would also be exclusive parties and events for 'Diverse' holders which would include events held by popular singers or DJ's, where holders would get to meet celebrities and popular influencers, along with the community. Furthermore, as the project reaches maturity, it will be buy land in the metaverse where they will host shows and festivals, making 'Diverse' a virtual music platform that mimics Rufus or Odeza.