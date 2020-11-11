Washington, November 11: TikTok has filed a petition in an appeals court challenging Donald Trump administration order set to take effect on Thursday requiring it to divest TikTok, according to a Reuters report. President Donald Trump on August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday.

The company in a statement informed that facing continual new requests and with no clarity on whether the proposed solutions would be accepted, they had requested the 30-day extension. TikTok said in a statement. "Without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights." TikTok Rejects Microsoft's Offer to Acquire US Operations, Oracle Reportedly Wins Bid to Become TikTok's 'Trusted Tech Partner'.

The Trump administration contended TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million US users, denies the allegations.

