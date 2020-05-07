Tinder to Introduce One-on-One Video Chat Feature Later This Year

Tinder application (Photo credits: Facebook/Tinder)

San Francisco, May 7: Location-based dating app Tinder has announced to introduce a one-on-one video chat feature in its app later this year. Match Group, the company which owns Tinder along with other dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, revealed that the video chat option is going to come to Tinder for now. Tinder Rolls Out Passport Feature; Will Allow Users To Connect Anyone, Anywhere in The World.

"Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviours, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video," the company said in a statement. "Female usage and engagement is a key driver for a dating product's success and we are constantly trying to improve these metrics," the company added.

The company also disclosed that in April female users under the age of 30 on Tinder swiped 37 percent more compared to February. Tinder earlier announced that it is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are. Bumble and Tinder Offer Advice for Singles During Coronavirus Pandemic

The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology. Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity. The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue becoming more widely available throughout 2020.