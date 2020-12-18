Twitter, the microblogging & social networking service will be re-launching its verification programme on January 20, 2021. The company recently made this announcement along with its newly released plans, policy on how people are verified on Twitter, through its blog page. The blue verified badge on Twitter lets users know that an account of public interest is authentic. As a reminder, Twitter paused public submissions for verification in 2017 after hearing feedback that the program felt arbitrary, confusing to many people. It is reported that the checkmark was being confused with endorsements or indicator of importance. According to the company, the updated policy will lay the foundation for future improvements of the platform. Twitter Discontinues ‘Quote Tweet’ Feature, Brings Back Normal Retweets.

Here are some of the areas that Twitter has updated in its new verification policy based on public feedback:

1. Some of the criteria for a profile to be considered 'complete' feels limited. So now Twitter will no longer ask for a profile bio or a header.

2. The social networking platform clarified that titles of 'News' category will now include 'News and Journalists', 'Sports' category to be modified as 'Sports and esports' and 'Entertainment' to include 'Content Creators'.

3. Twitter also received the feedback that measuring the minimum follower count requirement on a per-country basis is not the approach. Twitter updated this to be on a per-region basis to make follower count less prone to spam and more equitable across geographies.

4. Many feedbacks suggested adding categories including academics, scientists and religious leaders for verification and the company is planning to add these dedicated categories by next year. Till then, these individuals may qualify under the 'Activists organisers and other influential individuals' category.

Twitter will be enforcing this policy on January 20, 2021 and automatically remove the verified badge from inactive and incomplete accounts.

