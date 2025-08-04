Manchester United will return to action in the pre-season preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 season as they will clash with Everton in their next encounter of the USA tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. Manchester United had a very poor outing in the last season and Ruben Amorim and co are up to change things this season. They have already secured the signing of Bryan Mbeumo and are looking for more additions that can give them quality and depth. Manchester United are going to face some tough oppositions in Premier League this season with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea as they are making some big signings. That is why they are looking to settle their fitness and tactics under Amorim ahead of a big season. Callum Wilson Eagers for New Challenge at ‘Massive Club’ West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Everton started their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Accrington Stanley, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers. have also lost twice in the Premier League Summer Series, going down 3-0 to Bournemouth in their opener before suffering a 2-1 reverse to West Ham. They will want to break the losing streak and get something under their belt ahead of facing Roma in the last pre-season encounter. Everton will commence their 2025-26 Premier League season away to Leeds United on August 18.

Manchester United vs Everton Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Everton Date Monday, August 4 Time 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Manchester United vs Everton, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

English Premier League rivals Manchester United will clash with Everton in a pre-season club friendly on Monday, August 04. The Manchester United vs Everton pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and has a scheduled start time of 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Joins Newcastle United on Season-Long Loan.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Manchester United vs Everton, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Manchester United's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Manchester United vs Everton pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Manchester United vs Everton live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Manchester United vs Everton, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Manchester United vs Everton pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for Manchester United vs Everton club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming. Manchester United are a considerably stronger side and should secure a victory here.

