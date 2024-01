San Francisco, January 14: Global data management solutions provider Veeam Software has reportedly laid off 300 employees. The workforce reduction came after Veeam let go 200 workers in a separate round of layoffs last year. In a post on LinkedIn, a senior campaign account manager said she and “roughly 300 of my colleagues” were “eliminated” as part of an “organizational restructure”, reports Block and Files.

The company acknowledged the layoffs, without confirming the number of affected workers. “We don’t publicly disclose confidential business plans but we can share we’re ramping up hiring in some areas, transitioning some roles to new teams, and retiring other roles,” Veeam Chief Operating Officer Matthew Bishop said in the statement. Amazon Layoffs: Amazon To Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Its Prime Video and MGM Studios, Says Report

“Our primary focus today is providing the best possible support to those Veeam employees impacted by the changes and assisting them to find their next career opportunity,” Bishop added. Veeam, which has more than 450,000 customers, was acquired by software investor Insight Partners for $5 billion in 2020. The company also protects customers from ransomware and other cyber threats. Intel Layoffs: Chip Giant Lays Off 235 Employees in Its Fifth Round of Job Cuts in 2023, More Jobs Cuts To Happen in 2024

In 2022, Indian-origin Anand Eswaran was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors of Veeam. In the same year, Veeam acquired Kasten, market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, for $150 million in a cash and stock deal. “2023 was Veeam’s best ever year in terms of market share – now number 1 in the global market – growth and profitability,” the company said in a statement.

