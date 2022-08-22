Vivo has officially launched the Y22s smartphone in Vietnam as the latest model in Y-Series. It is currently listed on Vivo's online store in the country and on e-commerce websites, including Shopee and Lazada. The handset comes in starlit blue and yellow-green colours. The pricing and the availability of the Vivo Y22s in the global market are yet to be announced. Vivo V25e Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Vivo Y22s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y22s sports a 6.55-inch FHD LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP bokeh shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y22s is priced at VND 5,990,000 (approximately Rs 20,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

