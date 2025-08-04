New Delhi, August 4: Vivo Y400 5G is launched today in India. The Y400 5G comes as a mid-range smartphone and includes a large battery with AI features. The Vivo Y400 5G price in India starts at INR 21,999, and the sale of the smartphone will start on August 7, 2025. Vivo said, “The vivo Y400 5G is built to be more than just a smartphone. It is your all-in-one daily companion.”

The smartphone also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor with a sleek design. The Vivo Y400 5G is available in two colour options, which include Glam White and Olive Green. While the Glam White variant weighs around 198 gm, the Olive Green version is slightly lighter at 197 gm. Apple MacBook Independence Day 2025 Deals: Discount and Offers on Apple M4 MacBook Air, Apple M4 Pro (MacBook Pro) on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Freedom Sale.

Vivo Y400 5G Specifications and Features

Vivo Y400 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The Y400 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and comes in two storage options, which include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, and the device supports 90W fast charging capability. It runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The Vivo Y400 5G features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main sensor along with a 2MP Bokeh lens. The device comes with a 32MP front camera. It includes AI features like AI Erase 2.0, AI Photo Enhance, AI Note Assist, Screen Translation, and Circle to Search. The device includes dual speakers, and it comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating to offer protection against dust and water splashes. Moto G86 Power 5G Sale in India Starts on August 6, 2025; Check Price and Specifications.

Vivo Y400 5G Price in India, Pre-Booking and Sale Details

The Vivo Y400 5G is priced at INR 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is launched for INR 23,999. The pre-bookings of the smartphone begin today and it will go on sale starting from August 7, 2025, through vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail outlets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).