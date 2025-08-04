Moto G86 Power 5G was launched in India a few days ago. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and its storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It includes a 6.7-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP front camera, and a 6,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Moto G86 Power 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999, and its sale will begin in India on August 6, 2025, at Flipkart, the Official website, and other retail stores. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G86 Power 5G Sale

Meet the segment’s most durable smartphone — the #MotoG86Power. ​Sale starts 6th August on Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSXba4, and leading retail stores.​ ​#Motorola #POWERToDoAll — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 4, 2025

