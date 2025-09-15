Pune, September 15: Swiggy is gearing up to launch 'Toing', a standalone food delivery app for Pune. The Toing app by Swiggy will expand in the future to other cities and offer food for price-conscious customers. After Instamart, Pyng, Dineout, Snacc, Genie, Minis and Swiggy's official app, the food delivery service giant has launched its 7th app as a part of its Swiggy 99 services. It will offer food to the customers at lower prices in Pune, Maharashtra.

With Toing App, Swiggy aims to target the college students and freshers who have recently started their careers in a company. Swiggy's introduction of a new application hints at expansion, or the company may be moving away from its main app. TikTok Ban Deadline To Be Extended 4th Time by US President Donald Trump After September 17, 2025: Report.

Swiggy Introduces Toing App for Ordering Food Items at Lower Prices

Swiggy has introduced the Toing app in select areas of Pune to test the market and its needs. Each app offered by Swiggy targets different customers. The main app for ordering food across India across many cities. Instamart offers 10-minute grocery delivery to its customers. Snacc is focused on 10-minute food delivery, and Pyng is an AI-powered marketplace for professional services. Minis is ideal for B2B or SaaS businesses for local stores, Genie for same-day delivery service (hyperlocal) and Dineout is used by people for restaurant/table booking.

Toing App will focus on food delivery at lower prices, which will include different types of Burger, Biryani and Bowls under INR 99. The company will offer free delivery above INR 99 to the customers. Swiggy's Toing app key features are listed below. Perplexity Beats Grok, ChatGPT and Google Gemini Apps in MAUs, Becomes Fastest Growing GenAI App on Android in August 2025.

Real-time Tracking

24/7 Support

All payment modes support - UPI, Cards, Wallet and Cash

Lowest food delivery charges

Prices starting from INR 49, 66 and 99

Free delivery above INR 99

Above 1,000 restaurants included

The Toing app by Swiggy is designed for quick food ordering at hyper-local pricing. Instead of searching through restaurants and reading each item in the menu, Swiggy's Toing offers categories like "Under INR 99", "Free Delivery Picks" and "Value Combos".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Toing App Page on Google Play Store). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2025 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).