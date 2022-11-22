Whether you own a flagship, mid-range or budget smartphone, protecting your gadget is key to getting value for money. Mobile insurance is the best way for you to do so as it helps you overcome damage or loss without spending out of pocket.

This holds true even if you purchase screen guards, covers or cases as some mobile insurance plans also cover theft and hardware issues. You may also not want to cover up your phone with a hard case for aesthetic reasons or to ensure the device remains light in your hands for easy handling.

To learn more about why you should get mobile insurance, read on.

9 Benefits of mobile insurance

Reduces the most common expense of screen damage

Did you know that damage to the mobile is the costliest expense after malfunctions to the device’s motherload? In fact, more than 70% of all smartphone repairs in India are concerning the screen as per reports. Mobile screen insurance is thus a smart choice to save you money caused by mishandling or dropping your device.

Gives you comprehensive cover

Having mobile insurance is the best way to enjoy complete protection. Based on the mobile insurance plan you choose, you can get cover for:

Accidental damage to your phone’s screen or handset

Liquid damage to your mobile

Electrical or mechanical issues related to your mobile screen

Increases your device’s security

There are many mobile insurance policies that come with security features via apps that protect your phone against virus and malware. They also allow you to remotely block your SIM, wipe or lock data and find the phone if it is lost or stolen using GPS, among other features. All this helps you safeguard vital information with ease.

Gets you entertainment-led benefits

Some mobile insurance providers offer value-adds along with a cover. These may include free subscriptions to OTT or music streaming platforms such as ZEE5 or Gaana. Use them to be entertained on your phone while protecting it too!

Gives you time to decide on the right plan

A mobile insurance plan doesn’t have to be purchased right when you buy a new smartphone. You can usually sign up for it within 2 months of getting a phone. This makes it easier for you to compare plans online and make the best decision based on your usage. You can also get mobile insurance for phones used for up to 1 year.

Comes at an affordable price

Mobile insurance is easy on your pocket, making it an affordable way to protect yourself against losses. They usually start at just Rs.649 and are usually valid for one year.

Allows you to have a replacement on hand

In case your phone is stolen, mobile insurance helps you get a temporary replacement device in as soon as 1 day. This is especially important for professionals who use their phone to work or those who rely on mobiles for daily needs.

Covers a range of smartphone brands

The best part about buying mobile insurance is that you don’t have to worry about which brand it covers. Usually, these plans apply to phones from all brands, be it Samsung, Motorola, Gionee, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Honor, Nokia, Apple iPhone and more.

Is easy to purchase online

Buying a mobile insurance plan is a hassle-free process, which doesn’t need you to step out at all.

Simply choose the right plan by comparing the various mobile insurance policies online

Then fill in the application form with your phone’s unique IMEI number and other information

Next, pay the premium or membership fee through UPI or your debit or credit card and that’s it!

You will receive all the details on your email ID and can make your claim online too.

Considering all these benefits, having mobile insurance simply makes good financial sense. It allows you to get up to 100% coverage and secure your smartphone against spills, drops and more. For a smooth experience, choose an issuer who allows you to make multiple claims in a year and has an easy online reimbursement process.