New Delhi, March 18: WhatsApp, a Meta-Owned messaging platform has come with a latest update, a new biometric system to unlock the app. The messaging platform is known for its continuous updates to enhance the user experience by integrating advanced technology into its services.

As per a report of India Today, WhatsApp rolls out a new biometric system to unlock the app. This development is part of a new beta version of the messaging app that introduces an enhanced app lock feature. With this update, users now have more authentication options beyond the standard biometric recognition, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. This feature might be particularly beneficial for users who do not have biometric sensors on their devices or prefer alternative methods of securing their app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Allow Users To Pin More Than Three Chats.

As per reports, the new biometric system introduced by WhatsApp allows users to utilise their device's passcode as an additional method to unlock the app. This flexibility is an improvement for those without biometric capabilities on their smartphones or for users who encounter technical issues with biometric sensors. The latest beta version, 2.24.6.20, available on the Google Play Store, marks a step forward in making the app more accessible and secure for everyone.

The WhatsApp update does not limit to the security upgrade but has also increased the limit on pinned chats from three to five, allowing users to organise their conversations better in its 2.24.6.16 version. Another notable feature in testing is the ability to filter conversations. This includes dedicated filters for displaying unread messages and accessing group chats quickly, which is expected to streamline the chat interface for a more efficient user experience. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on ‘End-to-End Encryption’ Indicator for App.

Recently, WhatsApp has also introduced a new functionality that prevents users from capturing screenshots of profile pictures. When attempting to take a screenshot of a profile photo, the app will display an error message.

