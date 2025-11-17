San Francisco, November 17: WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new iOS feature for beta users called Channel Activity Notification Settings. This feature is designed to help channel admins gain deeper insights into their channel’s performance by accessing detailed metrics. The Meta-owned platform is also working on several other updates, including a username system that allows users to create unique usernames to avoid sharing their phone numbers. This system will enable users to find others via their usernames rather than phone numbers, and vice versa.

WhatsApp’s new Channel Activity Notification Settings feature, available through the iOS 25.34.10.71 version via the TestFlight Beta programme, lets users view unique viewer counts, geographical audience distribution and follower growth over the past 30 days, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Apple iPhone 2027 Lineup Leaks Hint at iPhone Air 2 Launching in March 2027 and Special 20th Anniversary iPhone Series in September as Part of New Launch Strategy; Check Details.

WhatsApp Channel Activity Notification Settings Feature: Here’s Everything to Know

WhatsApp has rolled out this new beta feature for iOS users only, suggesting it will be released to wider audiences once fully developed. The feature will help channel admins stay informed about their channel’s performance. With access to detailed insights, admins can reassess or refine their content strategy to boost follower engagement and retention. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch in India on November 18, Will Include OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Meta-owned WhatsApp will also provide a dedicated section to help admins manage channel-related notifications. Admins will have control over follower activity and admin activity alerts. As usual, WhatsApp will allow users to enable or disable the feature entirely, giving them full control. Additionally, they can customise the tone of the alerts provided by this new feature.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

