The OPPO Find X9 series will launch in India on 18 November 2025 (tomorrow), featuring the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The OPPO Find X9 will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a 50MP primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 6.59-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 3,600 nits brightness, an IP69 rating, and ColorOS 16. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will feature a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, 7,500mAh battery a 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 3,600 nits brightness, ColorOS 16, and the same IP69 rating. Motorola New Smartphone Launching Soon in India With 50MP Sony LYTIA Camera, Company Shares Teaser Video; Check Details.

OPPO Find X9 Lineup Launching Tomorrow in India

Ready to go where you go, rain or shine. Certified IP69 & IP68. The #OPPOFindX9Series launches on November 18th.#AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera pic.twitter.com/7ZmDTCoX12 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

