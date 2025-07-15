Mumbai, July 15: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to the beta testers and developers called "Official WhatsApp Support Chat". Unlike before, this new WhatsApp feature allows users to chat with the official customer support. It will allow the users to share their queries and get better suggestions and resolutions faster. The final rollout of this feature will be released for the final users soon; currently, it is rolled out to some iOS beta users.

WhatsApp's new beta feature 'Official WhatsApp Support Chat' has been rolled out in the iOS 25.20.10.74 update via the TestFlight Beta Program. WABetaInfo recently announced that the 'Channel question message' feature was in development and may launch soon. However, in its new report, it has mentioned more details about the support chat on WhatsApp. Grok Voice Mode Rolling Out on Web Version, Offers Access to Ara, Rex, Eve, Sal and Grok Voices To Enhance User Interactions, Launches Companion.

WhatsApp 'Official WhatsApp Support Chat' Feature: All You Need To Know

WhatsApp is working on the 'Official WhatsApp Support Chat' feature to enhance the user support experience by providing intelligent, AI-generated suggestions and responses powered by Meta’s secure technology. With this new change, users will receive accurate help anytime they need, beyond standard hours. WhatsApp Support has been available for over three years; however, the Meta-owned platform aims to assist users faster.

WhatsApp has rolled out the new feature offering a dedicated support channel, quickly, unlike before when users needed to open a chat with WhatsApp Support to request assistance. The report said that in the previous step, the users had to go through an extra step, which needed to formulate a question and provide screenshots to explain the problem they faced. It delayed getting help, and some users found it challenging to start a conversation. New Scam Alert! Fake 'RTO Challan APK' File Used To Hack WhatsApp, Steal Sensitive Information; Here's Where You Should Check Vehicle Challan Online.

However, the latest WhatsApp update removes the extra step of typing questions and uploading images. Now, the users can directly open a chat with the official support without any hassles. The WhatsApp users can go to Settings > Help > Help Centre and then scroll down to the "Need more help? Contact US" option. After a brief intro for the first time, the WhatsApp Support will open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).