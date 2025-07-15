Grok Voice mode has begun rolling out on the Grok.com (web version), allowing users to access various voices for interactions. The voices include Grok, Ara, Eve, Rex and Sal. Elon Musk's xAI has released these voices and personalities on the Grok web version. This comes after xAI released Companions for the users, which shows a progress bar indicating how well the users and the bot get along. ‘Grok for Government’: Elon Musk’s xAI Secures USD 200 Million Deal With US Department of Defense, Federal Agencies To Integrate Its AI Chatbot.

