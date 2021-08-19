Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on several features that are expected to be rolled out in the coming months. As per WABetaInfo, the global messaging giant is currently testing to increase the limit of the disappearing messages feature. WhatsApp had introduced disappearing messages in November last year which automatically deletes the selected message after 7 days. WhatsApp To Allow Chat History Transfer Between Android & iOS: Report.

WhatsApp 90-Day Disappearing Messages Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

Now according to WABetaInfo, the company is working and testing to increase the disappearing messages feature limit from 7 days to 90 days. This feature is being tested among Android beta users in the latest WhatsApp version V2.21.9.6 and will be rolled out in the coming months. However, there is no official announcement from WhatsApp yet. Traditionally, WhatsApp rolls out any new feature for Android users first and then for iOS. So we expect the 90-day disappearing messages feature to be released for the Android platform first.

Once this feature is released, users will get options to select. These options will include periods such as 90 days, 7 days, 24 hours and completely off. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out View Once disappearing photos and videos feature in which a recipient can see them only once. Also, the company recently rolled out a chat transfer feature from iOS to Android for select users.

