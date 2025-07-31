Mumbai, July 31: Meta has launched a new feature to integrate Facebook and Instagram with WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp feature, "profile photo from Facebook and Instagram," allows users to import their photos directly from the Facebook and Insta platforms. This feature is currently rolled out only to the beta testers; however, it will soon be available to all WhatsApp users worldwide. It is available to access through the TestFlight beta Program in iOS 25.21.10.74 update.

WhatsApp regularly offers new updates and features to users to keep the platform fresh and deliver an experience beyond just messaging. Meta-owned platform now provides various unique features such as Meta AI integration, message summary, Avatar creation, online payment and many more. The new feature helps users connect their Instagram and Facebook accounts' profile pictures to the WhatsApp application. Tesla Grok Integration: Elon Musk Shares Video Showcasing Seamless Integration of Grok AI Chatbot Into Tesla EVs, Translation Capabilities and More.

WhatsApp Profile Picture from Facebook and Instagram Feature

WhatsApp's new 'profile photo from Facebook and Instagram' feature brings customisation to the users' profiles by letting them connect to other platforms offered by Meta. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature would allow seamless image transfer from linked Meta platforms and enhance convenience. The report said that the latest WhatsApp feature would help those who want to keep updating their social media profiles and want them to be relevant.

It said users could maintain consistency on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, by easily importing the same photo to WhatsApp. The report highlighted that a select users will be able to try out this feature, and it will be available alongside other options to update the profile photo in the app. Currently, the users need to upload an image from the gallery to change it. However, the new update will address the limitation and sync the profile photo from other Meta platforms. ‘Claude AI Now on X’: Anthropic Announces Official Claude Account on Elon Musk’s Platform, Likely To Expand Social Media Presence.

WhatsApp's 'profile photo from Facebook and Instagram' feature is optional and will be turned off by default. The users can access it if they link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Account Centre to link with Instagram and Facebook.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).