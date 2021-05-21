Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chats to a different number. Currently, the messaging giant only lets to restore the chats provided that you have previously backed up your WhatsApp data on the same number. Now, the company might soon let people migrate their WhatsApp chats to another number. This piece of information has been shared by WaBetaInfo on its Twitter account. Last month, the leakster had also revealed that the messaging app will soon allow chat history migration between iOS and Android in a future update. If this feature is introduced, it will make things a lot smoother for the users. WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Indian Government Asks the Company To Roll Back Its New Policy Terms.

WhatsApp Chat Migration Feature (Photo Credits: WaBetaInfo)

WaBetaInfo has also shared a screenshot that shows an option to transfer chats from iOS to Android. It also reveals an option to migrate chats to a different number. The screenshot shows that users will not be able to migrate chats at any time they want but only when they are switching to a new phone. In addition to chats, WhatsApp will also allow the migration of media files to a different number.

According to WaBetaInfo, this feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS platforms and will be made available via a future update. A couple of months back, a report hinted towards the ability to sync WhatsApp accounts on different devices (up to four).

