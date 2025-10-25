San Francisco, October 25: WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Manage Chat Storage' feature for iOS beta testers. Recently, the Meta-owned platform released this experimental feature. Earlier, the same feature was introduced for Android beta testers. With this new WhatsApp feature, users can easily manage storage and data by accessing the chat info screen.

Previously, users had to go to Settings in the app, find Storage and Data, and then Manage Storage to locate large files and delete the ones not required. WhatsApp aims to give more freedom to users whose smartphones have storage occupied by large multimedia files. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Kuku TV, Story TV and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

WhatsApp Chat Info Screen Storage Management Feature

WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Manage Storage' option, accessible via the chat info screen. It has been released to iOS beta users as part of the TestFlight beta programme. With this option, Meta’s instant messaging platform aims to provide users with quicker access to manage their storage. Since all multimedia files, including videos, photos, and documents, are saved in WhatsApp’s internal storage, the feature can be very useful for managing space.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, using the 'Manage Chat Storage' feature in WhatsApp, users can view, sort, and delete files individually for each contact. This allows users to free up space more efficiently compared to the previous method, which required multiple steps. WhatsApp has integrated the storage management functionality within the chat info screen, allowing users to see the files shared in each chat and assess their importance. If the files are not required, they can be deleted. Smartphone Launches in November 2025: From Realme GT 8 Series to iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones Next Month.

WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature for all end users on iOS and Android platforms. The feature will allow users to prioritise the files they require and delete the ones they do not need.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).