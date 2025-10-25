Mumbai, October 25: Google Play Store gives access to millions of apps that users download based on their requirements. As per estimates, there are about 3 million (30 lakh) applications on Google Play across various categories, including entertainment, music, games, productivity and more. Additionally, the digital marketplace lets Android users watch movies and read books.

Google Play Store is home to both free and paid Android applications. It regularly ranks the applications based on their download frequency. The most downloaded application will be in the first spot. This week, in the ‘Top Free’ section, we have ChatGPT, Perplexity, Kuku TV, Story TV and Meesho applications taking the top spots. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Expect About Upcoming Smartphone by Nothing.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has become the most downloaded Android application this week in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It is a highly used AI assistant that helps users with multiple daily tasks such as making lists, calculations, idea and image generation, and more. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has around 50 crore downloads on Google Play, a 4.5-star overall rating and 3.04 crore reviews.

Perplexity

Perplexity has become the second most downloaded application in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It offers users access to knowledge by searching from various sources. It lets users find answers to various questions with updated information. Perplexity has 5 crore total downloads, 13 lakh reviews and a 4.0-star rating on Google Play.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is an entertainment application that users can download to enjoy vertical video content on their mobile devices. It has 10 crore downloads so far, 7.09 lakh reviews and a 4.2-star rating. Kuku TV is ideal for those who want to enjoy dramas, movies and micro shows.

Story TV

Story TV is a short drama app that offers people entertainment through movies and shows about romance, breakups and revenge. Story TV is designed for a quick watch, meaning the shows are short and entertaining to watch during a break, said the company. Over 1 crore people have downloaded this application, written around 28,300 reviews and given it a 4.5-star rating. iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Launch Expected in China on October 30, India Launch in November; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Meesho

Meesho is one of the leading shopping applications available on Google Play Store. The e-commerce platform sells various items such as clothes, electronics, household goods and more to customers. Most of the items are available at affordable rates. Meesho has over 50 crore downloads, 53.5 lakh reviews and a 4.4-star rating..

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google Play Store). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).