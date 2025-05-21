Beijing, May 21: Xiaomi 16 series will be launched this year in China and then will make a global debut in other parts of the world. Xiaomi 16 series will likely include the following smartphones: Xiaomi 16 base variant, Xiaomi 16 Pro and Xiaomi 16 Ultra. Rumours suggest that there could be a Xiaomi 16s Pro model in 2025 or 2026. Xiaomi 15 flagship series featured the Snapdragon 8 Elite of last year and offered powerful performance, superior camera quality and various other upgrades.

This year, the Xiaomi 16 lineup will be one of the first models to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. The smartphone processor will succeed its predecessor and offer better performance and AI processing. However, the reports indicated that the Xiaomi 16 standard variant and Xiaomi 16 Pro variants will be the two models to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. The other two, including Xiaomi 16s Pro and Xiaomi 16 Ultra, may likely come with Xiaomi XRING processor. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in July 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Premium Smartphone by Nothing.

Qualcomm, Xiaomi 15-Year Collaboration Extension Announced for Snapdragon 8 Series

Qualcomm and @Xiaomi extend their 15-year collaboration with a new multi-year deal, continuing to drive innovation together in mobile and beyond. Xiaomi will keep using premium @Snapdragon 8-series and be among the first to adopt the next-gen chip later this year. pic.twitter.com/tAZzSO2s6g — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) May 20, 2025

Xiaomi 16 Series: What to Expect?

Recently, Qualcomm announced its partnership with Xiaomi to launch the next generation. The chip giant will likely hold a Snapdragon Summit 2025 in September this year, and it may unveil the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 during the event. As a part of a multi-year deal, Xiaomi and Qualcomm may launch Snapdragon 8 series-powered devices. Although it is not officially confirmed, many reports call it the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2.

Xiaomi 16 may feature a flat 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 16 Pro may skip India launch. Xiaomi 16 series is expected to debut in China first, followed by a global rollout. Xiaomi 16 design may shift to a flat screen for better durability. Xiaomi 16 is expected to launch in India, likely next year. Xiaomi 16 may come with a larger 6,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging. However, these are just speculations ahead of the launch. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Camera Upgrades Expected for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Know What To Expect.

Xiaomi 15s Pro to Launch on May 22, Tomorrow in China

Xiaomi 15S Pro, launching in China, will debut the in-house XRING O1 (XRING 01) chip. Xiaomi 16S Pro and 16 Ultra may also use this chip. The XRING 01 chip is expected to rival the Snapdragon 8 series processors and offer equally powerful performance.

